Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $95.05 Million Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 18,285 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for about 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.81% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $95,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here