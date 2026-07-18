Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,331 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 226,520 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Kforce worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

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Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $60.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The firm had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Kforce's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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