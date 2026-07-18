Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,908 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of STERIS worth $37,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in STERIS by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $296,968.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 35,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,379,003.52. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 1,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $291,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,493,164. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $1,554,051 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average of $229.05. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.14 and a 12 month high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.03). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

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