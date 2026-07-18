Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,406 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $37,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 136.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $375.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of KNSL opened at $343.49 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.20 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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