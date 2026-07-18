Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 326,345 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $75,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $97.22 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

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