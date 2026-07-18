Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,393 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Travel + Leisure worth $70,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 885,105 shares of the company's stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 359,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,024,000 after purchasing an additional 314,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,353 shares in the company, valued at $101,691.48. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,161,915. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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