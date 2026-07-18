Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,862 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,860,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SNX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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