Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 25,523 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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