Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 27,561 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 27,561 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,424.70. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its 200 day moving average is $243.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold's payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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