Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $290,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $412,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,312.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,486.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.32 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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