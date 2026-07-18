Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 60,248 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 60,248 shares during the quarter. Home BancShares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Home BancShares worth $68,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Home BancShares by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $125,654.85. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Home BancShares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target on Home BancShares from $32 to $35 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling the strongest upside view among the latest analyst notes. Stephens raises HOMB price target

Stephens raised its price target on Home BancShares from $32 to $35 and reiterated an rating, signaling the strongest upside view among the latest analyst notes. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also lifted its target, moving from $30 to $32, while keeping a market perform rating, which adds to the constructive tone around the stock. KBW raises HOMB price target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also lifted its target, moving from $30 to $32, while keeping a rating, which adds to the constructive tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Home BancShares reported Q2 2026 earnings of $0.64 per share , topping estimates, alongside record net income and record revenue, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings momentum. Q2 2026 earnings highlights

Home BancShares reported , topping estimates, alongside and record revenue, reinforcing investor confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company said it expects roughly $5.5 million in annual cost savings from the upcoming Mountain Commerce conversion and is stepping up buybacks , both of which can support future earnings per share. Mountain Commerce conversion and buybacks

The company said it expects roughly from the upcoming Mountain Commerce conversion and is , both of which can support future earnings per share. Neutral Sentiment: The recent earnings transcript and related commentary are likely keeping attention on management’s outlook, but they mainly reinforce the same positive operating themes rather than adding a new catalyst. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The recent earnings transcript and related commentary are likely keeping attention on management’s outlook, but they mainly reinforce the same positive operating themes rather than adding a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some post-earnings coverage described the results as sparking “fresh debate,” but the underlying takeaway remains that HOMB delivered solid fundamentals and stronger-than-expected results. Earnings spark fresh debate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home BancShares

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares's payout ratio is 34.71%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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