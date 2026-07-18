Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 84,004 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,750 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 84,004 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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