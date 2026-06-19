Copos Capital S.a r.l. Acquires Shares of 995 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Copos Capital S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. ASML makes up 0.7% of Copos Capital S.a r.l.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,584.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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