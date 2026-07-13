CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,339 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability.

RBC Capital reportedly initiated/maintained a rating on Procter & Gamble, reinforcing confidence in the company’s defensive earnings profile and dividend stability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America kept a Buy rating on PG while lowering its price target to $166 from $170 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Bank of America kept a rating on PG while lowering its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PG as a Dividend King with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted PG as a with a long history of dividend growth, plus product launches such as Braun NEVO and Cascade Clean and Dry Booster Rinse Aid that could support brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently underperformed the broader market in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock.

Several market recap pieces noted that PG had recently in prior sessions, reflecting some near-term pressure rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst.

Other articles focused broadly on dividend investing strategies and retirement income ideas, using PG as an example of a reliable income stock rather than citing a new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One article framed PG as facing a “fresh market test,” suggesting investors are still assessing whether its valuation and growth outlook justify renewed buying.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $342.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

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