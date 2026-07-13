CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $6.04 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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