Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,948,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,835,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,483,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,289,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,850,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company's stock.

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Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $262,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,750. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Hope purchased 1,972 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.70 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,807.30. This represents a 39.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.51% of the company's stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

See Also

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