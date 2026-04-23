Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,157,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Core & Main worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,112,000. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,618,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 272,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company's stock.

Get Core & Main alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, Director James D. Hope purchased 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $351,807.30. This represents a 39.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $262,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,750. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.53% of the company's stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core & Main, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core & Main wasn't on the list.

While Core & Main currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here