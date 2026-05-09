Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR is Magnolia Group LLC's 5th Largest Position

Magnolia Group LLC cut its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,500 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Core Natural Resources comprises approximately 9.8% of Magnolia Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Core Natural Resources worth $59,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $4,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,047 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $8,724,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,379 shares of the energy company's stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 139,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Core Natural Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Natural Resources this week:

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,717.80. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.14. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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