Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Stock Position Lifted by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,720 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Core Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Core Natural Resources worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 11,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,855.40. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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