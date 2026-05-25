Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Stock Position Raised by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Core Natural Resources comprises about 2.5% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Core Natural Resources worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,543 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $221,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294,312 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,720 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,445 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 230,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,137 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,115,000. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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