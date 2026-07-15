CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Holdings Lifted by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp increased its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,427 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up about 0.9% of NFSG Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NFSG Corp's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 153.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 283,985 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,785,086 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.73.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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