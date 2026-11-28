Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 2,308.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,239 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of CoreWeave worth $129,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 241.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 307 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Burnham & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreWeave from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered CoreWeave from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $89.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.50. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 168.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Investors following CRWV have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: The proposed GPU-backed debt sale reportedly received investment-grade ratings, even though CoreWeave’s corporate credit rating is junk. This distinction may help the specific deal, but does not remove broader balance-sheet concerns. CoreWeave debt sale wins investment-grade ratings

The proposed GPU-backed debt sale reportedly received investment-grade ratings, even though CoreWeave’s corporate credit rating is junk. This distinction may help the specific deal, but does not remove broader balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling serious concern: CoreWeave’s 2031 bonds fell to record lows, with yields near 18%, while the cost of default protection reportedly reached a record 15.34%. Prediction-market bankruptcy odds also rose to 21%, weighing on confidence in the company’s debt-funded expansion. CoreWeave default insurance costs hit a record

Credit markets are signaling serious concern: CoreWeave’s 2031 bonds fell to record lows, with yields near 18%, while the cost of default protection reportedly reached a record 15.34%. Prediction-market bankruptcy odds also rose to 21%, weighing on confidence in the company’s debt-funded expansion. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling and worries about “neocloud” companies added to the pressure, highlighting investor unease even as the shares found buyers. CoreWeave gives up early gains amid neocloud worries

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 156,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $12,734,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,040.19. This trade represents a 55.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $17,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,656,539.78. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,294,147 shares of company stock valued at $195,661,978 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides specialized infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other demanding workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), along with computing, storage, networking and software tools designed to help customers develop and run applications. The company was founded in 2017 and initially focused on cryptocurrency mining before shifting to cloud services. Its platform is built to support large-scale workloads, including AI model training and inference, visual effects and scientific computing.

See Also

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