Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 290.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,801 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 503,308 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up about 2.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of CoreWeave worth $58,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 55.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 10,891,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,084,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,739,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,266,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after purchasing an additional 653,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,470,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,342,000 after buying an additional 741,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,284,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,421,000 after buying an additional 2,387,337 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $17,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,656,539.78. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristen Mcveety sold 156,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $12,734,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,066,040.19. This trade represents a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,294,147 shares of company stock worth $195,661,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $250.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $176.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.63%. The business's revenue was up 168.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreWeave News Summary

These are some of the CRWV news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $96 from $100 but maintained an Overweight rating, indicating continued optimism despite the recent selloff. Article: Cantor Fitzgerald’s $96 target

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target to $96 from $100 but maintained an Overweight rating, indicating continued optimism despite the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: The favorable loan terms apply to specific Meta-linked assets and contract revenues, not necessarily CoreWeave’s overall balance sheet. The contrast with yields near 18% on its 2031 bonds highlights significant credit risk and concern that lenders may be better protected than shareholders. Article: CoreWeave can now borrow at 7% with Meta’s name on the loan

The favorable loan terms apply to specific Meta-linked assets and contract revenues, not necessarily CoreWeave’s overall balance sheet. The contrast with yields near 18% on its 2031 bonds highlights significant credit risk and concern that lenders may be better protected than shareholders. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave shares have faced sharp recent pressure as its bonds fell and investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending will generate sufficient returns. Those credit concerns may continue to weigh on the stock despite the proposed financing. Article: CoreWeave bonds plunge as 2031 yield surges

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides specialized infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other demanding workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), along with computing, storage, networking and software tools designed to help customers develop and run applications. The company was founded in 2017 and initially focused on cryptocurrency mining before shifting to cloud services. Its platform is built to support large-scale workloads, including AI model training and inference, visual effects and scientific computing.

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