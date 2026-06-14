CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for about 1.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of CoreWeave worth $333,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 604,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CoreWeave by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $14,814,000.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,859,524 shares of company stock worth $3,139,147,006.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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