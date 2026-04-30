CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of CoreWeave worth $1,999,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRWV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.78.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $114.19 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 16,444,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,871,782 over the last ninety days.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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