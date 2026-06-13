CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Sold by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,586 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $455,000.

CoreWeave Stock Up 5.0%

CRWV stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 27,859,524 shares of company stock worth $3,139,147,006 in the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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