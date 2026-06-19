Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,374 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 727,687 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $350,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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