Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report) by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,106 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,623.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,678,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 813,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,531,441.40. This trade represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 194,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,291.80. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FLO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Flowers Foods's dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Flowers Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

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