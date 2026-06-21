Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 1,019.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 311,323 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Reliance worth $98,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:RS opened at $396.22 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $419.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.41 and a 200 day moving average of $330.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Key Reliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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