Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 148,516 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,660 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 148,516 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Home Depot worth $415,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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