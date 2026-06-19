Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 169,371 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Cummins worth $251,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,541 shares of the company's stock worth $794,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,556,784.82. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,912,010.72. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2%

Cummins stock opened at $716.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.90 and a 12-month high of $737.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.60 and a 200 day moving average of $589.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $731.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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