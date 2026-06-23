Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,234 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $376.22 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $413.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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