Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 35,146 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,793 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald's worth $268,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.80. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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