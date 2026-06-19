Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 66,820 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,904 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of ASML worth $317,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,584.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,395.60. The firm has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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