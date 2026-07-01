Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 99,284 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 51.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 203,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 119.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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