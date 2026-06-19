Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in American Express Company $AXP

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,921 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 458,259 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $375,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $318.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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