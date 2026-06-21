Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $104.51 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,796 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $104,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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