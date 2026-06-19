Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.28 Billion Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.87% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,282,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,027 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $975.46 and a 200-day moving average of $918.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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