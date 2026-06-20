Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $229.03 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,144 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $229,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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