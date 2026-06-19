Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $246.30 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,113 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 128,316 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $246,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $287.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $225.96 and its 200-day moving average is $191.98. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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