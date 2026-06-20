Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $255.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031,142 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,470 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Starbucks worth $255,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

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