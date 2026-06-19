Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $285.84 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 237.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 783,040 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $285,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Applied Materials, reinforcing the view that AI infrastructure spending and memory-chip equipment demand should keep driving revenue growth. Applied Materials surges as Citi lifts target on AI demand boom

Citi raised its price target on Applied Materials, reinforcing the view that AI infrastructure spending and memory-chip equipment demand should keep driving revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials launched SENZ, a fully integrated visual system for AI smart glasses, and partnered with EssilorLuxottica and Qualcomm, giving investors a potential new long-term growth avenue. Applied Materials (AMAT) Launches SENZ With Qualcomm And EssilorLuxottica For AI Eyewear

Applied Materials launched SENZ, a fully integrated visual system for AI smart glasses, and partnered with EssilorLuxottica and Qualcomm, giving investors a potential new long-term growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Applied Materials as a beneficiary of the AI equipment super-cycle, with strong earnings, robust wafer-fab equipment demand, and favorable analyst sentiment supporting the rally. Applied Materials: The Cheapest Seat On The AI Equipment Super-Cycle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $465.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $489.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,767 shares of company stock valued at $107,769,409. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.1%

AMAT stock opened at $617.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $638.90. The stock has a market cap of $489.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here