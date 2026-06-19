Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $329.37 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,261 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $329,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6%

SPGI stock opened at $411.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $424.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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