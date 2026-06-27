Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,267 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.9%

LULU opened at $117.57 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $252.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.52. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Reuters article

Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Proactive Investors article

The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Michael Burry and other market observers added attention to LULU, but these items were mostly opinion-driven and did not change the core near-term business outlook. Business Insider article

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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