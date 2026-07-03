Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,534 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Option Care Health were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,580,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,787,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,559,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,181,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Option Care Health Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the acquisition, the director owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.54.

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About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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