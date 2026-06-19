Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 816,744 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Linde worth $616,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $512.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.01. The stock has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $525.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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