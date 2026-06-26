Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 441.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $137.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $127.17.

View Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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