Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Labcorp were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,535 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,303 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 96.6% in the third quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 204,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 100,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Labcorp by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,419 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,291,053. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $265.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.81 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $260.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Labcorp

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here