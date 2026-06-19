Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 173,047 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Roper Technologies worth $327,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 5,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $330.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.49. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $575.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here