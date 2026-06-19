Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,365,598 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 4,042.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of Cloudflare worth $275,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $2,323,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,127,581.87. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $3,510,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 461,477 shares of company stock worth $98,173,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and director John Graham-Cumming also disclosed a sale. While routine, insider sales can still dampen sentiment. Article Title

CFO sold under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and director also disclosed a sale. While routine, insider sales can still dampen sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder advisory group JLens urged investors to withhold votes for two directors, creating a governance overhang ahead of the June 30 annual meeting. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $276.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.88, a P/E/G ratio of 404.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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